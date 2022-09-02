Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V K Singh (Retd.) has said that the Government has liberalised the Drone Policy to give a fillip to those who want to manufacture or set up the Drone industry.

He said, now nearly 90 per cent of the airspace is available for drone flying up.

He added that the Government has also brought up the Production Linked Incentive scheme to promote the growth of drone manufacturing by private companies. The Minister was addressing a programme on Making India a Global Drone Hub organised by FICCI in New Delhi today.

General Singh stressed the need for quality standards, innovation, and more research and development in the sector to make the country a global hub for drones.