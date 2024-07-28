Minister of State, Coal & Mines visits MCL

Sambalpur : Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, Hon’ble Minister of State for Coal & Mines, on his visit to Mahanadi Coalfields Limited commended MCL for its remarkable growth in coal production and despatch during a review meeting at the company headquarters in Sambalpur. A total of 4 MoU were signed between MCL and Govt. of Odisha for ‘Digital Classroom projects’, in his august presence. Under its CSR initiative, MCL will fund Rs 17.06 Crores for 500 smart classrooms in government schools in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh districts, and 30 Science STEM Solutions in Jharsuguda district schools.

MoS Shri Dubey was welcomed by Shri Uday A Kaole, CMD, MCL accompanied by the Functional Directors – Shri Keshav Rao, D(P), CVO Shri PK Patel, Shri JK Borah, D(T/Op) and Shri AS Bapat, Director (T/P&P) at MCL HQs yesterday evening.

On arrival at MCL HQs, the minister was given a ceremonial guard of honour. He then chaired a review meeting of MCL’s performance wherein he appreciated Team MCL for their consistent performance in coal production and overall growth. He advised all to put more efforts in CSR towards sports and also to develop a model village.

Hon’ble Minister also planted saplings in the corporate office under the “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign, promoting a greener tomorrow. Shri Dubey also visited Lakhanpur area of MCL and inspected the infrastructure.