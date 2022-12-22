Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar interacted with Indian Blind Cricket T-20 World Cup winners

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, today met the Indian Blind Cricket T-20 World Cup winning team at Dr. Ambedkar International Center (DAIC), New Delhi and congratulated them for their historic victory. Indian blind cricket team has created history by defeating Bangladesh by 120 runs in the final of the T-20 World Cup played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on 17th December 2022. It is a matter of pride for the country that India has won the blind T-20 cricket world cup for the third consecutive time. India had previously won this championship in 2012 and 2017, making this their third victory. India has hosted all three of the Blind T20 World Cups.