Minister of Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate Tech Conclave 2022

New Delhi : National Informatics Centre(NIC) is partnering with Governments in their digital initiatives for the last four decades. Over the years we have built state-of-the-art PAN-India ICT infrastructure, digital platforms & solutions for the exclusive use of the Government. We have worked with Central and State Governments in automating their processes and electronic delivery of citizen services.

As there is a continuous technology upgrade and enhancements in the IT sector, it is important to keep abreast with the latest technologies. It is also imperative that the Government officials also become aware and adaptive to the emerging &changing technologies.

NIC has been organizing Tech Conclave focused on Emerging Technologies applicable especially in e-Governance. The Theme for Tech Conclave this year is “Next Gen Technologies for Digital Government”.

Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways and Communications, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw will inaugurate the 3rd edition of ‘NIC Tech Conclave 2022’, a two-day event being organized by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 3rd& 4th March 2022.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will grace the event as guest of honour. The event will be attended by Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and other dignitaries from Centre and State Governments.

The speakers in this 2022 Conclave are experts from the IT industry who will share their expertise in various areas like Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Next Gen Database Solutions, Cyber Security, Future of Cloud, and various e-Governance Solutions, etc.

Benefits accruing can range from understanding the ICT best practices being adopted by the industry to spreading awareness about the latest technologies and trends, effective in the major digital transformation of the society.

Tech Conclave will enrich the IT Managers of Government Ministries/ Departments on the latest ICT technologies and their use cases on the latest technologies and industry best practices. It will also provide a platform for IT Secretaries of State Governments to better know the new technologies and applications which can be rolled out in the states. It will facilitate interaction among Industry and IT managers of the Government, contributing immensely to the capacity building especially in the Government functioning across the country, and help in delivering high-quality citizen-centric services.