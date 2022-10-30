Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates three flights connecting five cities in the North-East

New Delhi : Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia along with MoS Civil Aviation, Gen. Dr Vijay Kumar Singh (Rtd.) has inaugurated the operation of three flights connecting five cities of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram.

The enhanced aerial connectivity in the mountainous cities of the five states of north-eastern part of the country will play a vital role in creating the ease of living for the residents of region and boosting tourism and trade.

In his inaugural address, Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia congratulated the people of the region and said that today is a very auspicious day that we have taken such a significant step in the direction of providing air connectivity to every part of the country.

The minister further said that Union Government has given special emphasis on the air connectivity for the north-eastern region. In the last eight years, seven airports have been developed in the region. Under UDAN scheme, 14% routes have been awarded to the north-east. Under UDAN 4.2, about 18% routes have been awarded to the northeast. A Rs 500 crore corpus has been dedicated to the air-connectivity of the northeast. Under Krishi UDAN, 25 airports have been incentivised in the region.

Minister announced that under International UDAN, two new routes Agartala-Chittagong-Agartala and Imphal-Mandalay-Imphal will be operationalised which will expand the scope of air connectivity in the north-eastern states from national to the international level.

MoS, Civil Aviation Gen. Dr Vijay Kumar Singh (Rtd.) said that it is matter of great pleasure that this additional air connectivity is being provided for the north-eastern region of the country. It will facilitate the travel between the states and help people traveling for various purposes and contribute to the growth of the region.

The flight will be operated by Alliance Air and will be conducted as per the following schedule:

IMPHAL-AIZAWL-IMPHAL (UNDER RCS UDAN): 30TH OCTOBER 2022

From

To

Frequency

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Effective Date

Aircraft Type

IMPHAL

AIZAWL

5 times weekly

1005

1045

30thOCTOBER

2022

ATR72-600

AIZAWL

IMPHAL

5 times weekly

1115

1155

ATR72-600

LILABARI-ZIRO-LILABARI: 30th OCTOBER 2022

From

To

Frequency

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Effective Date

Aircraft Type

LILABARI

ZIRO

2 times weekly

1155

1225

30thOCTOBER

2022

Dornier Do-228

ZIRO

LILABARI

2 times weekly

1245

1315

Dornier Do-228

SHILLONG-LILABARI-SHILLONG (UNDER RCS UDAN): 31st OCTOBER 2022

From

To

Frequency

Departure Time

Arrival Time

Effective Date

Aircraft Type

SHILLONG

LILABARI

4 times weekly

1035

1135

31st OCTOBER

2022

ATR72-600

LILABARI

SHILLONG

4 times weekly

1155

1255

ATR72-600

The inauguration was graced by Shri. Pema Khandu Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, Shri. N. Biren Singh Chief Minister, Manipur, Shri Hemanta Biswa Sarma Chief Minister, Assam, Shri Conrad Sangama Chief Minister of Meghalaya (by a pre-recorded video message), Shri. Kiren Rijiju Union Minister of Law and Justice, and other ministers and members of parliament from the states.