Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates flight connecting Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Jamshedpur

New Delhi : Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia along with General Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh (Rtd.) today inaugurated a flight connecting Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, and Jamshedpur.

IndiaOne Air will operate this route from 31st January 2023. These operations shall be increased to daily operations effective from 01st February 2023 under the RCS-UDAN scheme. The schedule of the operations would be as follows:

In his inaugural address, Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia said that it is an auspicious moment that three important cities of three different states are being connected through this network of flights. It reflects the Prime Minister’s vision of providing air connectivity to every corner of the country. Earlier airlines were closing one by one, but now the UDAN scheme has given birth to three new regional airlines. Before 2014 there were only 74 operational airports in the country. Now after the initiation of commercial operations at Jamshedpur, it has increased to 147 and it will touch 148 after the inauguration of commercial operations at Shivamogga airport, Karnataka in February 2023.

Shri Scindia added that the central government is taking multiple steps for the development of civil aviation infrastructure in Jharkhand. He said that earlier there used to be only one airport in Jharkhand. The Prime Minister inaugurated the second airport in Deoghar a few months ago. The Airports Authority of India is investing Rs 30 crore in Dumka and Rs 75 Crore in Bokaro airport and flights from these airports will be operationalised soon.

Minister of State congratulated IndiaOne Air and said that this connectivity will play a big role in improving communication and boosting economic activities in the region.

The occasion was graced by Shri Hemant Soren, CM of Jharkhand, Shri Banna Gupta, Minister Govt. Jharkhand, Shri Satyanand Bokta, Minister Govt. of Jharkhand and Shri Arun Kumar Singh, CEO IndiaOne. Shri Asangba Chuba Ao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and other officials from MoCA, Government of Jharkhand, AAI and IndiaOne were also present.