Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia inaugurates direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh

New Delhi : Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia along with MoS, Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh (Rtd.) inaugurated direct flights between Indore and Chandigarh today, 1st November 2022.

The operation of this new route will enhance regional connectivity and promote trade, commerce, and tourism between these cities. The flights will operate three days a week as per the following schedule:

Flt No. From To Freq. Dep. time Arr. time Acft. Eff. from 6E 959 IDR IXC 2,4,6 1005 1150 A320 01 November 2022 6E 6738 IXC IDR 2,4,6 1230 1440

In his address, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia congratulated the residents of both cities and said that it is a matter of great joy that a new route is being enabled for Madhya Pradesh’s economic capital, on the special occasion of the Foundation Day of the State. Besides, the Minister assured that the Union Government is making significant efforts to provide additional international flight operations to Chandigarh airport.

Gen. Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh (Rtd.) expressed optimism that it would offer easy and comfortable travel options, along with boosting trade and commerce activities.

The inauguration was graced by Shri Kailash Vijayvargaya (via video message), Shri Tulsiram Silawat, Minister for Water Resources, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Ms. Anmol Gagan Mann, Minister of Tourism and Culture Affairs, Govt. of Punjab, Shri Shankar Lalwani, Member of Parliament (LS), Shri Mahendra Hardia, MLA, Ms. Malini Gaur, MLA, and Shri Pushyamitra Bhargav, Mayor of Indore, Shri Gaurav Ranadive, BJP City President. Additionally, Shri Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Shri R.K. Singh, Principal Advisor, IndiGo, and other dignitaries from MoCA, AAI, IndiGo, and local administration from Indore and Chandigarh were also present.