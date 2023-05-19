Minister Nitin Gadkari congratulates team for laying of Bituminous Concrete over distance of 100 lane kms in 100 hours at Ghaziabad –Aligarh Expressway

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has made history by achieving a remarkable feat: the laying of Bituminous Concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometers in an unprecedented time of 100 hours. This accomplishment highlights the dedication and ingenuity of India’s road infrastructure industry. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari extended his congratulations to the exceptional teams of Cube Highways, L&T, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd (GAEPL) for their outstanding achievement.





Addressing the Celebration Ceremony virtually Shri Gadkari said the Ghaziabad-Aligarh section of NH34, spanning 118 kilometers, plays a vital role as a transportation link between the densely populated regions of Ghaziabad and Aligarh. He said this project traverses various towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja. It serves as a critical trade route, facilitating the movement of goods and contributing to regional economic development by connecting industrial areas, agricultural regions, and educational institutions, he added.











Shri Gadkari said emphasizing our commitment to sustainability and cost-effectiveness, we have implemented the use of Cold Central Plant Recycling (CCPR) technology in the project.







The Minister said this innovative green technology involves utilizing 90% of the milled material, which amounts to nearly 20 lakh square meters of road surface. He said consequently, the consumption of virgin materials has been reduced to a mere 10%. By adopting this approach, we have significantly reduced fuel consumption and the associated greenhouse gas emissions, thereby making a substantial contribution to lowering our carbon footprint, he said.











Shri Gadkari said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi our commitment lies in ensuring exceptional mobility for every commuter, thereby promoting commerce and driving economic activities in the region through the development of world-class highways at the fastest speed without compromising on quality.