Minister Mr. Jagadish Shettar, inaugurates the new high-speed multipack tetra manufacturing line at the HCCB factory in Bidadi Industrial Area

Bengaluru: HCCB – one of India’s leading FMCG companies, today introduced a unique high-speed multipack tetra manufacturing line at its factory in Bidadi Industrial Area, near Bengaluru. Mr. Jagadish Shettar, the Hon’ble Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries, Government of Karnataka inaugurated the new line that will produce juice drinks in an affordable pack size of 150 ml. Mr. Shettar was on a visit to the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) factory in Bidadi today.

The newly installed tetra pack line for juice drinks is uniquely designed for integrated processing, filling and packaging of the product. Equipped with a capacity of 440 packages per minute (ppm), the line is expected to record the highest multi-package output in HCCB at the lowest possible operational cost. This will enable HCCB to serve juice drinks at affordable price points to its customers. Among other unique features, the new line comes with a modern aseptic process that ensures filling of the beverage in a sterile environment. The aseptic filling process eliminates the possibility of any contamination from outside thus ensuring longer shelf life and improved nutritional and sensory properties. The multipack system also facilitates easy transport and consumption of the beverage. The inauguration of the new line at this time, is HCCB’s way of demonstrating that it is ready for business.

At the factory, Mr. Jagdish Shettar, said, “The commissioning of the fully automated new manufacturing line of HCCB is a welcome step. It is a strong indicator that businesses are ready for a move-on and that the government is taking all the right steps to trigger economic activity in Karnataka.”

Dinesh Jadhav, Executive Director, Market Operations, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, who was present at the inauguration said, “The Hon’ble Minister’s presence at the factory is a message to the employees and the local community. We have to practice personal and community safety as we get on with our lives. I take this opportunity to thank the Government for extending all support in running our factories and in supplying our products to the retailers and customers. Liquids are products of essential nature and we appreciate the govt’s guidance in ensuring product availability”

Alok Sharma, Executive Director, Supply Chain, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages added, “Mr. Shettar’s presence is a demonstration of the Govt’s focus on managing both lives and livelihoods. We at HCCB are also of the belief that the show must go on and the new tetra line is a testimony to that. This new line will help us cater to the demand of juice drinks in affordable tetra pack, which is popular in this part of the country. I once thank the Minister for his faith and confidence in us.”

HCCB has 2 factories in the Bidadi Industrial Area. The one where the event took place today, is the older of the two. This factory has 6 manufacturing lines that produce 19 products in 10 different pack sizes or stock keeping units (SKUs). This factory meets more than 70% of its energy requirements through solar and renewable energy sources. At a company level, HCCB meets 50% of its total energy requirement from renewable sources.

Among other officials of HCCB present on the occasion were Mr. Mohan Singh, Vice President, Supply Chain, Southern Cluster; M. Chandrasekar, AVP, Public Affairs and Communications, South and Mr. Bheemannappa Manthale, Factory Manager.

