Minister Giriraj Singh says roadmap set for textiles industry to grow to US$350 bn by 2030

Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh said that the textiles industry will grow to US$350 billion by 2030 generating crores of jobs in the process. While addressing a Press Conference on 100 Days Achievements of the Ministry in New Delhi today, the Minister noted that the 100-day achievements lay the foundation for achieving the set targets by 2030 and focus on all aspects of the value chain of textiles sector.

Setting a target of 50,000 metric tonne production in the long run, the Minister said that cultivation of silk is linked to huge employment generation as around 1 crore people are connected with the sector. He said that the Eri Sericulture Promotional Project launched in Gujarat will be expanded across the country benefitting castor farmers.

On PM MITRA (Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, the Union Minister said that a total of Rs. 70,000 crore of investment is expected resulting in creation of 21 lakh jobs.

He said that Bharat Tex is a huge platform that will help India attract foreign investment in the textile sector and will help India achieve 4S – style, scale, skill and sustainability.

Shri Singh said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has always stressed the importance of design for the textile industry and added that the National Institute of Fashion Technology is crucial for the textile sector. He also said that VisioNxt, the indigenous trend forecasting initiative will fulfill fashion aspirations of the people of this country.

He further added that there is huge potential for technical textile in the country as it is used in all sectors and set an export target of US$10 billion by 2030. Shri Singh said that 1 crore artisans are connected with the handloom and handicraft sector, and the Ministry is undertaking various initiatives to give a boost to this sector.

Minister of State Shri Pabitra Margherita, Textiles Secretary, Ms. Rachna Shah and other senior officers of the Ministry were also present in the press conference.

As part of the Government’s transformative vision for the textiles sector, the Ministry of Textiles has taken several initiatives during the first 100 days of this Government, covering all segments of textile sector (Infrastructure, Technical Textiles, Research and Development, Startups, Empowering artisans/weavers, Strengthening natural fibre sectors like Silk & Jute), focusing on strengthening the sector’s contribution to growth and enhancing India’s position in the global textile industry.

Key initiatives/activities are as given below:

Skilling Programme in 100 Handloom & Handicrafts Clusters

On July 27, 2024, the Ministry launched the ‘Bunkar and Karigar Utthan Upskilling Programme’ to enhance technical and soft skills among artisans and handloom weavers. About 3,600 artisans and weavers have benefited, with certificates and toolkits distributed to improve their craft and market competitiveness. The initiative is aimed at fulfilling the current demand & design needs of the market.

10th National Handloom Day Celebration

On August 7, 2024, the Ministry of Textiles celebrated the 10th National Handloom Day, raising awareness about the handloom industry’s pivotal role in India’s economy. The Vice-President conferred 5 Sant Kabir Handloom Awards and 17 National Handloom Awards. Several other programs including handloom exhibitions, awareness programs for students, handloom sourcing show, social media campaigns, etc. were organized accords the country.

‘Shilp Didi Mahotsav 2024’

Union Minister of Textiles, inaugurated ‘Shilp Didi Mahotsav,’ a fortnight-long marketing event dedicated to the Shilp Didi Programme, organised at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi on 22.08.2024. Shilp Didis initiative is a significant step towards empowering the women artisans, providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to enhance their business and secure financial independence. Shilp Didis are being provided with an opportunity to showcase their crafts at Dilli Haat from 16th August 2024 to 31st August 2024. The aim of this Mahotsav is to give them marketing opportunities in addition to e-commerce presence to increase their income under the programme. A baseline survey identified 100 women artisans, known as Shilp Didis, representing 72 districts across 23 states.

Textile Gallery Inauguration at Crafts Museum

On August 8, 2024, the Union Minister of Textiles inaugurated a new Textile Gallery at the Crafts Museum, showcasing the wealth of techniques and weaves namely embroidery, block prints & resist dyed fabrics, brocades, kalamkari as well as new innovations.

Craft Tourism Village at Mahewa, Naini, Prayagraj and Common Facility Center (CFC) for Terracotta craft at Phaphamau, Prayagraj were inaugurated on 13th September 2024. The infrastructure projects were designed to support the traditional artisans of Uttar Pradesh, promote sustainable livelihoods, and enhance the socio-economic status of the artisans of the identified clusters. The CFC aims to streamline terracotta production by providing artisans access to modern technology, raw materials, and facilities at reduced costs benefitting over 1,000 artisans.

Eri Sericulture Promotional Project in Gujarat

As a major initiative to encourage castor-growing farmers in Gujarat, Eri Sericulture Promotional Project was launched by Union Minister for Textiles on 10th August 2024 that would help to adopt sericulture as an additional income-generating activity. It would also help in expanding Eri culture in Gujarat having abundant castor plants. The Central Silk Board, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India launched the project at Sardarkrushinagar Dantiwada Agricultural University (SDAU) and Kalyan Foundation in Palanpur.

Central Silk Board Platinum Jubilee Ceremony

Platinum Jubilee Celebrations were organized on Sept 20-21, 2024. All together 5000 stakeholders from Silk value chain representing different States participated in the 2-day programme. The growth of the silk sector in 75 years has been remarkable and raw silk production has increased from 1242 MT in 1949 to over 39000 MT in 2023. India is the 2nd largest producer of silk in the world.

During the main function on 20th Sept at Mysuru, a documentary video, a commemorative coin, a Coffee Table Book and a postal cover were released. Additionally, new mulberry varieties and silkworm hybrids, new technologies were introduced, alongside the release of 13 books, 3 manuals, and 1 Hindi magazine dedicated to sericulture. The Silk Mark India (SMOI) website was officially launched, and notable exchanges of MoUs occurred between CSB and prominent institutions to strengthen cooperative efforts in sericulture research and training.

New Pricing Methodology for Jute Sacking Bags

The Government on August 28, 2024 approved a new pricing methodology for jute sacking bags based on Tariff Commission study report, which will provide better pricing to jute mills. This move benefits around 4 lakh jute mill workers and 40 lakh farmer families engaged in jute cultivation, primarily in West Bengal.

This would facilitate jute mills for investment in the jute industry for modernization and diversification. The decision is aligned with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by promoting domestic jute production and protecting the environment through the use of biodegradable and renewable jute.

VisioNxt Fashion Trend Insight and Forecasting System

On September 5, 2024, the Ministry launched VisioNxt, a pioneering fashion trend insight and forecasting system using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Emotional Intelligence (EI). This initiative aims to support weavers, manufacturers, startups, and retailers by providing accurate trend forecasts.

VisioNxt has developed a comprehensive Web Portal, a bilingual Fashion Trend Book available in both Hindi and English, and a detailed Taxonomy E-book. These tools are designed to be easily accessible and provide valuable insights and trends that can help industry professionals stay ahead in the dynamic world of fashion.

Curtain Raiser of Bharat Tex 2025

September 4, 2024, the Ministry unveiled the website and brochure for Bharat Tex 2025, a mega global textile event promoting India as a sourcing and investment destination. Over 5,000 exhibitors, 6,000 international buyers from 110 countries, and more than 120,000 visitors are expected to participate, making it one of the largest global textiles shows.

The event aims to build on the tremendous success of its last edition in 2024. Centered around the themes of resilient global value chains and textile sustainability, this year’s show is expected to attract top policymakers, global CEOs, international exhibitors, and buyers from around the world.

International Conference on Technical Textiles

From September 6-7, 2024, the Ministry organized an international conference that brought together industry leaders, researchers, state governments, line Ministries and international stakeholders to discuss the future of technical textiles. This conference aimed at promoting indigenous products and developing new markets for technical textiles in both domestic and export segments.

Startups in Technical Textiles

Ministry approved 11 startup proposals under the component for Grant for Research and Entrepreneurship across Aspiring Innovators in Technical Textiles (GREAT) initiative under National Technical Textiles Mission. Support up to ₹50 lakhs per startup is provided under the Scheme. These startups focus on innovative fields such as composites, medical textiles, smart textiles, and sustainable textiles, driving job creation and reducing dependency on imports.

PM MITRA Park, Amravati, Maharashtra – Boost to textile infrastructure

On 20th September 2024, Hon’ble Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Amravati, Maharashtra. The 1000-acre park is being developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the State Implementation Agency. Government of India had approved the setting up of 7 PM MITRA Parks for the Textile industry. PM MITRA Parks are a major step forward in realizing the vision of making India a global hub for textile manufacturing and exports. It will help create world-class industrial infrastructure that would attract large-scale investment including foreign direct investment (FDI) and encourage innovation and job creation within the sector.