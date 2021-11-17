Minister for Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw to felicitate Cyber Security Grand Challenge Winners tomorrow

New Delhi : Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics & IT, Communications and Railways, and Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, will felicitate the winners of the Cyber Security Grand Challenge – a first-of-its-kind Cyber Security challenge to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, tomorrow i.e. on 18th November 2021 from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

The Cyber Security Grand Challenge Awards Ceremony may be watched live on https://youtu.be/EniqoWLn6xs

The winner of the Cyber Security Grand Challenge is entitled for a prize money of INR One Crore while the 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up will win INR 60 lakh and INR 40 lakh respectively. A unique feature of this challenge is that the IPR of the product being developed as part of the challenge will be owned by the respective start-up.

Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) launched the Cyber Security Grand Challenge on 15th Jan 2020 to promote innovation and provide impetus to the growth of Indian cyber security products. It was kicked off by Shri Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY with a total prize money of INR 3.2 crore. Participants had to create a solution among 6 defined problem statement areas and upon evaluation through three stages (Idea, MVP and Final), the winners have been chosen by an esteemed jury panel from Academia, Government, and Industry, chaired by Dr. Gulshan Rai, former National Cybersecurity Coordinator, GoI. A total of 76 ideas were submitted at the Idea Stage comprising of 220 participants. 12 shortlisted teams received INR 5 Lakh each and 6 shortlisted teams received INR 10 Lakh each in the MVP stage for assistance in product development. Multiple mentorship workshops were conducted to guide the participants throughout the course of Grand Challenge. The challenge focused on strengthening the cyber security capabilities of the country and development of solutions to benefit the people and society.

Know more about Grand Challenge: https://innovate.mygov.in/cyber-security-grand-challenge/