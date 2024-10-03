Minister Dr Jitendra Singh advocates ‘Rule to Roll’ shift for result oriented governance

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, MoS (I/C) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh has strongly advocated ‘Rule to Role’ shift for result oriented governance.

Addressing the ‘Mission Karmayogi’ workshop here today, Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted a significant transformation in India’s governance approach, moving from a traditional rule-based system to a dynamic, role-based framework. He explained that this shift ensures civil servants are better equipped to align their skills with the specific responsibilities of their roles, making the government more adaptable and efficient. “India 2047 requires us to transcend rigid rules and adopt a flexible, role-based approach that enhances our global competitiveness,” Dr Singh stated.

The Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Shri Narendra Modi for spearheading innovative governance reforms that have modernised the country’s administrative processes. Reforms such as the abolition of interviews for Group B and C positions and streamlining recruitment timelines have significantly improved the transparency and efficiency of the government’s functioning.

“These reforms are reflective of the Prime Minister’s vision for a modern, merit-based system that prioritises performance and delivery,” he said. Emphasising the need for results-driven governance, Dr Jitendra Singh noted, “The journey from optics to delivery is critical.” He stressed that the success of governance should not be measured by appearances but by tangible outcomes that serve the public. “Moving from process-driven to performance-driven governance is the way forward for India to meet its global aspirations,” he remarked.

Dr Jitendra Singh also referred to the introduction of ‘Mission Karmayogi Prarambh’, a key extension of ‘Mission Karmayogi’, designed to prepare new recruits for their roles from the moment they join the service. ‘Mission Prarambh’ ensures that new officers receive the necessary tools and training to transition smoothly into their positions, contributing to a more capable and motivated workforce across the government.

During the workshop, Dr Jitendra Singh launched four new features of the iGOT-Karmayogi platform, aimed at enhancing the learning experience for government officials. He also released 20 new domain-specific courses under the Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to further strengthen skill development across ministries. Additionally, the Minister unveiled the “Know Your Ministry” initiative for the DoPT and released new learning modules under Mission Karmayogi, all designed to bolster capacity-building efforts across the government.

The workshop saw the participation of several high-ranking officials, including Secretary, DoPT, Dr Vivek Joshi; Chairman, Capacity Building Commission, Shri Adi Zainulbhai; and CEO, Karmayogi Bharat, Smt V Lalitha Lakshmi, along with other senior officials from various ministries and departments.

In closing remark, Dr Jitendra Singh reaffirmed that these reforms and initiatives are vital steps in India’s journey towards achieving its vision for 2047. The emphasis on capacity building, technology-driven governance, and performance-oriented processes will shape the future of Indian governance, aligning it with the evolving needs of a modern, competitive world.