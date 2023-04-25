Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to grace the precursor event on ‘Skill Architecture & Governance Models of India & Singapore’

Minister of Education, Skill development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan to grace the precursor event on ‘Skill Architecture & Governance Models of India & Singapore’ at Taj Vivanta, Bhubaneswar on 25 April 2023 in the lead up to the 3rd EdWG meeting.



The event will feature representatives from the governments of India and Singapore deliberating on the integration of skill in school education, future ready workforce, lifelong learning, and a networking session between students, industry, and academia.