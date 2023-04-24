Minister Bhupender Yadav launches new features in eShram Portal to enhance utility of the portal

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, launched new features in eShram Portal today in presence of Ms. Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment and other Senior officers of the Ministry.







The new features added in eShram portal will enhance the utility of the portal and facilitate ease of registration for unorganised workers. The eShram registered workers can now connect with Employment opportunities, Skilling, Apprenticeship, Pension Scheme, Digital Skilling and States’ schemes through eShram portal.









A feature of capturing family details of migrant worker has been added to the eShram portal. This feature can help in providing Child education and women centric schemes to the migrant workers who have migrated with family. Further, a new feature on sharing of data of construction workers registering on eShram with the concerned Building and Other Construction Workers’ (BOCW) Welfare Board, has been added to ensure registration of eShram construction workers with the respective BOCW board and access to the schemes meant for them.



The Union Minister also formally launched Data Sharing Portal (DSP) for sharing of eShram data with the State/ UT Governments. Data Sharing Portal will allow sharing of eShram beneficiaries data with the respective States and Union Territories in a secured manner for targeted implementation of social security/welfare schemes for the unorganised workers registered on eShram. Recently, Ministry initiated mapping of different schemes data with eShram data to identify the eShram registrants who have not yet received the benefits of these schemes. This data is also being shared with States/UTs based on which, States/UTs can identify unorganised workers who have not yet received benefit of the social welfare/security schemes and provide schemes’ benefit to them, on priority.



Ministry of Labour & Employment is continuously working for the welfare of workers in the country. In this endeavour, Ministry launched eShram portal on 26th August 2021 to create a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers which is seeded with Aadhaar. As on 21st April 2023, over 28.87 crore unorganised workers have registered on eShram portal.



