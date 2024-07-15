Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Emphasizes Living for Others and Solving Problems in Personal and Professional Life

The Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice organised a Motivational Lecture at National Media Centre here today, for its senior officers and staff on Happiness – a State of Human Values. The Motivational lecture was delivered by Dr. Nanditesh Nilay, an Author, Human Values Advocate and Leadership and Life skill Coach. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law & Justice (Independent Charge) also graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion appreciating officials of the Ministry for taking the initiative of organising the event, Shri Meghwal said this kind of programme is essential for understanding the essence of life. He said that whatever work is assigned, the practice of doing the work efficiently is of vital importance. Emphasizing on the importance of introspection, he underlined that body, mind, intellect and soul require nourishment and to understand them is very essential for success. Exercise for body, friendship for mind, knowledge for intellect, Spirituality for soul are essential prerequisites for a healthy and happy life. He emphasized cleansing of mind and soul as important as maintaining healthy body. Soul gets nourishment by seeking blessing of elders and acquiring knowledge and learning provide nourishment for intellect, the Minister said. Such nourishments have to be taken adequately and optimally, then only activeness in life is achieved as such happiness is inner facet of life, he underlined. He told that introspection is essential to understand what is good for family, society and nation overall. Solving others problem is vital quality and trait essential to be happy; whereby, the synergy of all is required to tackle all situations including in office work. A human is one who lives for and solves problem of others in personal life and work environ, he said. It is social work for the fraternity and solving problems of a family member including officials in work environ is an essential facet of a human being, he asserted.

In his lecture, Dr. Nanditesh Nilay exhorted the audience while traversing through the experiences of his life, to introspect how one can be happy in their daily day to day life. He urged all to find happiness in nature. He encouraged all to understand oneself, one should introspect and listen to inner calling and analyse objectively any situation. He prodded the audience to understand happiness in life; and ask oneself “Who am I?” before understanding the Happiness – a State of Human Values. Explicating on one’s job responsibility and conflict resolution, he said that happiness in work, has to be understood from the sense of purpose and ethos of helping others and solve their issues by exemplifying excellence in work. The most important part is purpose of life, he asserted that not to introduce oneself through one’s chair and job profile being held. Asking “who are in my inner-circle and why?”, to be in company with a good human being is the essence of happiness and purpose of life- a sense of human values, he underlined. When difference between fairness and righteousness would be reduced, righteousness is in practicing humility, being inculcated with values of gratitude, then society would be a wonderful place to live in, he emphasized.

At the outset, Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary Department of Legal Affairs introduced the Speaker and outlined the objective of organising this Lecture.

Senior officials and staffs from the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Press Information Bureau and Media fraternity were present on the occasion. It is pertinent to mention that as part of its overall objective of ensuring a stress-free work environment that not only motivates all stakeholders but also enhances the quality and quantum of output, the Department of Legal Affairs has been organizing similar events from time to time.