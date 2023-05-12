Minister Arjun Munda reviews progress of various schemes being implemented for tribal people of Kerala

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Shri Arjun Munda, during his one day tour of Kerala today visited Attapaddy, a tribal dominated taluk in Palakkad district. He reviewed the progress of various schemes being implemented for the advancement of tribals in the State. In the review meeting , the Minister suggested that Kerala should appoint a nodal officer to ensure that the benefits of Central Government Schemes reach the tribals.



Shri Arjun Munda pointed out that it was not right that even after 75 years of independence, land was not been given to tribals who constitute only two percent of the population in Kerala. Noting that tribals were neither migrants nor landless, the Minister said that the Government was only technically giving them land ownership rights .He also suggested that the causes of rising infant mortality rate in Attappadi region must be looked into.

Director, Scheduled Tribe Development Department, Dr. Vinay Goyal submitted a report on the progress made in various development projects being implemented for tribals. Additional Secretary, Tribal Affairs Ministry, Smt R Jaya, Palakkad District Collector Dr. S Chitra, District Medical Officer Dr. Renuka among others participated in the review meeting.



Shri Arjun Munda also inaugurated the new Maternity Ward, MICU and NICU at Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission hospital, Attapaddy. The inaugural ceremony was followed by a Janjatiya Sammelan and launching of livelihood projects for the tribal population of Attapaddy. The function was attended by over 5000 tribals who came from 192 villages all across Attapaddy.



Stressing upon the importance of education he mentioned how the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi is committed for providing quality education to tribal children in their mother tongue, and therefore, the government is opening Eklavya Model Residential Schools in 740 tribal dominated blocks across the country. He also mentioned that the government has given high importance to the health of its citizens and that’s why it is building hospitals and medical colleges in an unprecedented manner. It is the zeal of the government which is reflected in its commitment towards complete eradication of Sickle Cell Disease which has prominently affected the tribals. Shri Arjun Munda further encouraged the attendees in the Janjatiya Sammelan to make best use of the opportunity presented to them by way of PM Janjatiya Vikas Mission and requested them to form SHGs and FPOs.



During the inaugural function at Swami Vivekanand Medical Mission at Attapaddy, the Minister felicitated Smt. Nanjiyamma, an Indian singer who hails from a tribal community in Kerala. She garnered public attention after singing playback in the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum in 2020.



