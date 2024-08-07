National

Mining Surveillance System Enhances Monitoring of Mining Activities, Ensures Compliance

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Mining Surveillance System (MSS) is operational since its launch in 2016. It is a satellite-based monitoring system which aims to facilitate State Governments in curbing instances of illegal mining. Any unusual land use change observed on satellite imagery in a zone up to 500m outside the boundary of mining lease area is captured and flagged as triggers to the State governments to check for illegal mining.

Year wise triggers generated through the MSS are as follows;

 

Year/Phase TriggersGenerated
2016-17/Phase-I 296
2018-19/Phase-II 52
2021-22/Phase-III 177
2022-23/Phase-IV 138
2023-24/Phase V 157

 

The total numbers of mining leases plotted in the MSS are 3405.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.