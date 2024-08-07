Mining Surveillance System Enhances Monitoring of Mining Activities, Ensures Compliance

The Mining Surveillance System (MSS) is operational since its launch in 2016. It is a satellite-based monitoring system which aims to facilitate State Governments in curbing instances of illegal mining. Any unusual land use change observed on satellite imagery in a zone up to 500m outside the boundary of mining lease area is captured and flagged as triggers to the State governments to check for illegal mining.

Year wise triggers generated through the MSS are as follows;

Year/Phase TriggersGenerated 2016-17/Phase-I 296 2018-19/Phase-II 52 2021-22/Phase-III 177 2022-23/Phase-IV 138 2023-24/Phase V 157

The total numbers of mining leases plotted in the MSS are 3405.