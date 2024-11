Sambalpur : Mining operations of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) at Talcher Coalfields resumed after four days of ongoing strike.

This significant development comes following the timely intervention of the State Administration of Odisha and support of workers.

Management of MCL thanks the State Administration for its role in ending the strike.

MCL remain committed to meeting the energy demands of the country while maintaining a harmonious relationship with all its stakeholders.