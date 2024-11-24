Mines Safety Week observed at Utkal Alumina

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada, November 24: 42nd Odisha Metalliferous Mines Safety week is being celebrated at Baphlimali Bauxite mine of Utkal Alumina International Limited under the aegis of Directorate General Mines Safety – Bhubaneswar Region.

Publicity and propaganda of “Mines Safety Week Function-2024-25″ was organised at Nuapada Township Club house of Utkal Alumina under the Chairmanship of Mines head Mr. Vijay Kumar Chauhan. The safety week was celebrated successfully under the guidance of Mr. Rabi Narayan Mishra – Unit head of Utkal Alumina & senior leadership team of Utkal Alumina. The inspection team members of Odisha Safety Committee Celebration Committee were –Mr. Ajay Kumar Mishra from SAIL, Mr. Mohan Reddy from AMNS, Mr. Sachindra Panda from OMC & Mr. Saithala Appalaraju from Vedanta, who appreciated and applauded the efforts they observed during their inspection at mines by Baphlimali Mines team for maintaining high standard in safety.

Various safety awareness programs like drama, ramp show, dances were organised by mines staff to aware employees, family members & children regarding safety. Various competitions like trade test, posters, slogans, essays were conducted during the safety week celebration and prizes were given away to winners.

As per the safety week schedule, GVTC (Group Vocational Training Centre) and OHC (Occupational Health Centre) inspection were conducted by the designated competent authority at Baphlimali mine.

All mine employees, contractor staff, family members witnessed the awareness programme and award ceremony at Nuapada club house, Utkal Alumina.