Mines Safety Fortnight Celebration 2020-21 begains

Sambalpur: Mines Safety Fortnight Celebration 2020-21 in Mahanadi Coalfield Limited kicked off today with virtual inauguration of the same by CMD, MCL Shri P.K.Sinha at 11 AM on 27/01/2021.

The inaugural ceremony lasted for about an hour wherein Shri O.P.Singh, Director (T/OP), Shri K.R.Vasudevan, Director(Finance), Shri B.P Sharma CVO,MCL, Shri Baban Singh, Director(T/P&P) & Shri Vijayant Kumar, GM(Safety & Rescue) addressed the inaugural ceremony joined by all Area General Managers through virtual mode.

This was followed by hoisting of Safety Flag in MCL headquarter premise by following COVID-19 guideline. One minute silence was observed in memory of departed soul who laid down their life while fulfilling energy demands of the nation. Safety Oath was administered to all present by Shri O.P.Singh, Director (T/OP). Importance of safety in day to day life was highlighted & wishes were made for grand success of the celebration which is being observed from 27/01/2021 to 09/02/2021 in all mines & workshops of MCL.