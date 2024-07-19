Mines Ministry to Organise Mineral Exploration Hackathon and Critical Mineral Roadshow in Hyderabad Tomorrow

Ministry of Mines will host the Mineral Exploration Hackathon and Critical Mineral Roadshow at Begumpet, Hyderabad, tomorrow, i.e., 20th July, 2024. The event will be graced by the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Government of India, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, in presence of the Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey and special guest the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha.

Mineral Exploration Hackathon will be focused on Innovative Mineral Hunt Techniques. This initiative aims to enhance mineral prognostication using globally practiced state-of-the-art techniques. Participants will delve into the interpretation and modelling of geophysical data, integration of multiple data sets, and the application of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

During the event, Shri G Kishan Reddy will also launch the National District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Portal. This would be a centralized platform to gather the information on District Mineral Foundations across the country. The portal would facilitate the access to the DMF data and track the developments and utilizations thereunder.

Ministry of Mines, by the powers conferred under Section 11D of MMDR Act has launched Tranche II and Tranche III of e-auction of critical and strategic minerals on 29th February, 2024. Preferred Bidders for the tranche II & III blocks will also be declared by the Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy.

The event will be followed by a Roadshow on Tranche IV of the e-auction of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks, launched vide NIT dated 24th June, 2024. The purpose of this roadshow is to increase industry engagement and to make the potential bidders familiarize with the e-auction process being conducted by the Ministry of Mines.