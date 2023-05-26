Mines Ministry organizing first ever Mining Start-up Summit in Mumbai on 29th May in collaboration with IIT, Bombay

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi will be inaugurating the first Mining Start-up Summit to be organized by the Ministry of Mines in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on 29th May, 2023 in Mumbai. Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve Minister of State for Mines, Coal & Railways will be chairing the concluding session of the summit. The unique Summit will be mainly focusing on innovation and techniques that will support and improve the performance, safety and help in building autonomy in the field of mining and metallurgy.



With the country having the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world there is scope for involving start-ups in addressing challenges in the mining sector, to simplify the process for the mining industry by leveraging new technologies in exploration and mining and enhancing mining and mineral production of the country.



During the event, Ministry of Mines will interact with the start-ups in the field of Mining and Metallurgy and how these start-ups equipped with different technology can contribute in the activities of mining sector and boost the capabilities of exploration and mining and enhance the efficiency of mining sector.



The summit will also be focusing on interaction with leading industries in the mineral exploration sector, financial institutions and banks. Students and young professionals working in the fields of exploration, virtual reality, automation, drone technology, consultancy, etc. will also be benefited from the event. More than 120 start-ups and 20 major industries will be participating in this Summit.



A state of art exhibition, showcasing the advancement of technology in mining sector, technical session and panel discussion with industries and academia, presentations by start-ups, brainstorming session are some of the key highlights of the First Mining Start-up Summit to be held in India’s commercial capital Mumbai.



