Mines Ministry Attaches Special Focus on Exploration and Production of Fertilizer and Strategic Minerals

New Delhi : As part of unlocking India’s vast mineral potential by exploration, this year the Ministry of Mines has handed over, 152 mineral block reports to different State Governments so far. 52 potential G-4 mineral blocks approved by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) have been handed over to 15 State Governments yesterday in New Delhi during the national conclave on Mines and Minerals by Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi.

The States those received the mineral block reports include Madhya Pradesh (8), Chattisgarh (6), Karnataka (7), Maharashtra (6), Odisha (5), Rajasthan (5), Jharkhand (5), Gujarat (2), Tamil Nadu (2), Telangana (1), Bihar (1), Assam (1), Arunachal Pradesh (1), Andhra Pradesh (1) and Himachal Pradesh (1). The mineral potential identified by GSI includes ferrous group of minerals, precious metals & minerals, non-ferrous & strategic minerals, industrial & fertilizer minerals.

The G-4 stage blocks are governed by the results of reconnaissance survey and supporting the mineral industry for development of bulk minerals, strategic and critical minerals, noble metals for overall participation by the stake holders. Special focus was given for bringing out potash and phosphorite blocks for exploration and production of fertilizer minerals to support the agrarian economy of the country.

Earlier in September this year, 100 potential mineral block reports have been handed over to different State Governments by the Ministry of Mines. Mineral mining paves the way for rapid industrialization and facilitates fast-paced infrastructural development. A sustainable mineral mining sector is needed to make India a five trillion dollar economy. To build a competitive and thriving mining sector, the Centre has undertaken several innovative reforms during the last seven years.