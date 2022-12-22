Mines Ministry Approves Geological Survey of India Proposal to Procure Two Coastal Vessels

New Delhi : The Ministry of Mines has approved the proposal of the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to procure two coastal vessels as a replacement to the existing vessels here today. The project is at an estimated cost of Rs.245.07 crore.

The induction of these two coastal vessels will augment the exploration activities of GSI in the marine domain which has already established huge resources of heavy minerals within the territorial waters of East and West coast of India. The proposed vessels are intended to go further deep beyond the territorial waters for collecting baseline data as well as identifying mineral potential areas.