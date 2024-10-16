Mines Ministry Achieves Significant Milestones in Special Campaign 4.0

The Ministry of Mines, under ongoing Special Campaign 4.0 launched on 1st October 2024, has made significant progress in first 15 days of the campaign with its theme “Sustainability”. The campaign has achieved following key milestones over the past two weeks:

1. Inauguration of Rooftop Solar Power Plant at GSITI, Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy inaugurated a Rooftop Solar Power Plant at the Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), Hyderabad on 12.10.2024. This initiative is aligned with Ministry’s efforts to promote renewable energy and reduce dependency on non-renewable sources, reinforcing its dedication to sustainable development and energy independence.

Further, Minister Shri G Kishan Reddy took tour of various sections and Departmental Canteen under this campaign.

2. Visit by Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Shri V. Srinivas:

Secretary (DARPG) Shri V. Srinivas visited the Ministry of Mines at Shastri Bhawan, on 10.10.2024. During the visit Ministry’s initiatives in optimizing office space, enhancing workplace efficiency, Record management and contributing to public welfare through the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) were showcased. The efforts underscore the Ministry’s goal of achieving efficient governance and community-focused growth.

3. JNARDDC’s Waste-to-Art Sculpture:

JNARDDC, an autonomous body of the Ministry of Mines, unveiled a stunning Waste-to-Art sculpture crafted from 1.6 tons of aluminum scrap. This innovative artwork, now installed at Ranilaxmibai Udyan Public Park along NH-6, symbolizes the Ministry’s focus on creativity, sustainability, and recycling. It serves as a visual representation of transforming waste into beauty, aligning with the broader objectives of Special Campaign 4.0.

4. Deputation of Ministry officials to different Geoheritage and Geotourism sites :- Senior officers of the Ministry are being deputed to different Geoheritage and Geotourism sites to promote the spirit of Cleanliness among the Tourist and local people.

In terms of pendency the Ministry has achieved 100% of its targets in IMC references and disposed off approx 80% of the public grievances in first 15 days of the campaign.Ministry of Mines is steadfast in its pursuit of sustainability and is committed to achieving 100% of its targets. The achievements of Special Campaign 4.0 so far reflect the Ministry’s dedication of creating a positive impact through renewable energy initiatives, waste to art, and community-centered activities.