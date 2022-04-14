Mineral Production Records 13.2 per cent Cumulative Growth

New Delhi : The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of February, 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 123.2, was 4.5% higher as compared to the level in the month of February, 2021. As per the provisional statistics of the Indian Bureau of Mines, the cumulative growth for the period April- February, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased 13.2 per cent.

Production level of important minerals in February, 2022 were: Coal 795 lakh tonnes, Lignite 47 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2515 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 23 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2120 thousand tonnes, Chromite 373 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 9 thousand tonnes , Gold 125 kg, Iron ore 227 lakh tonnes, Lead conc. 29 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 293 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 143 thousand tonnes, Limestone 333 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 108 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 10 thousand tonnes and Diamond 48 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during February, 2022 over February, 2021 include: Diamond (43.4%), Lignite (24.7%), Natural Gas (U) (12.5%), Phosphorite (9.9%), Zinc conc 8.7%), Bauxite (8.3%), Coal (6.6%), Iron Ore (5.9%) and Magnesite (0.6%). The production of other important minerals showing negative growth include: Limestone (-0.5%), Gold (-2.1%), Petroleum (crude) (-2.2%), Lead conc (-14.0%), Manganese ore (-17.3%), Copper conc (-19.8%) and Chromite (-33.1%).