Mineral Production Index (Provisional) Shows 23.1% Increase during June this Year

New Delhi : The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of June, 2021 (Base:2011-12=100) at 105.5,was 23.1% higher as compared to the level in the month of June,2020. The cumulative growth for the period April-June, 2020-21 over the corresponding period of previous year has increased 27.4 percent.

Production level of important minerals in June, 2021 were: Coal 510 Lakh tonnes, Lignite 34 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2714 million cu.m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 1739 thousand tonnes, Chromite 322 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 208 thousandtonnes, Zinc conc. 118 thousand tonnes, Phosphorite 110 thousand tonnes, Limestone 330 lakh tonnes, Iron ore 224 Lakh tonnes, Lead Concentrate 29 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 10 thousand tonnes, Gold 41kg, and Diamond 10 carat.

The production of important minerals showing positive growth during June, 2021 over June,2020 include: Chromite (130.3%), Magnesite (121.4%). Iron ore (82.8%), Copper Conc (27.8%), Natural gs (U) (20.6%), Lignite (13.2%)), and the production of other important minerals showing negative growth is: Petroleum (crude) (-1.8%), Zinc conc. (-3.4%), Lead Conc. (-9.6%), phosphorite(-32.6%), Gold (-70.7%) and Diamond (-99.4%).