Mineral Production Goes up by 2.5% in October, 2022

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of October, 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 112.5, is 2.5% higher as compared to the level in the month of October, 2021. As per the provisional statistics of Indian Bureau of Mines, the cumulative growth for the period April-October, 2022-23 over the corresponding period of previous year is 4.0 per cent.

Production level of important minerals in October, 2022 were: Coal 662 lakh tonnes, Lignite 35 lakh tonnes, Natural gas (utilized) 2829 million cu. m., Petroleum (crude) 25 lakh tonnes, Bauxite 2069 thousand tonnes, Chromite 133 thousand tonnes, Copper conc. 10 thousand tonnes , Gold 98 kg, Iron ore 207 lakh tonnes, Lead conc.31 thousand tonnes, Manganese ore 167 thousand tonnes, Zinc conc. 130 thousand tonnes, Limestone 317 lakh tonnes, Phosphorite 153 thousand tonnes, Magnesite 9 thousand tonnes, and Diamond 114 carat.

Important minerals showing positive growth during October, 2022 over October, 2021 include: Diamond (375%), Phosphorite (21%), Bauxite (15.1%) Iron Ore (8.7%),Coal(3.5%) and Chromite(1.9%). Other important minerals showing negative growth include: Limestone (-0.8%),Petroleum(-2.2%), Natural Gas (U) (- 4.2%). Zinc conc (-5.1%),Lignite(-6.1),Lead conc (-6.7%), Magnesite (-7.9%), Copper concentrate(-8.5%), Gold (-10.1%) and Manganese Ore (-19.0%).