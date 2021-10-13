Million+ for DD Chandana, Southern Boost to Digital Prasar Bharati

New Delhi: Riding on the back of quality content and digital first approach, Prasar Bharati’s digital platforms from southern region of India have come a long way in just over a couple of years.

While DD Chandana (Karnataka) has become the first from the region to achieve 1 Million subscribers milestone on YouTube, DD Saptagiri (Andhra Pradesh) and DD Yadagiri (Telangana) are swiftly marching towards Half a Million landmark.

With more than 1 Lakh YouTube subscribers each, Tamil and Malayalam News units and Kendras of Doordarshan are in healthy competition with each other and with local language media industry.

Most watched videos on these YouTube channels range from Comedy and Telefilms to Celebrity Interviews and Educational content.

Among the national channels of Doordarshan, International English news channel ‘DD India’ has recently crossed the landmark of 1 Lakh subscribers on YouTube, thanks to unique content narrating India story, specially designed for the youth and global audience.