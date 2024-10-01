Military Nursing Service celebrates its 99th Raising Day

The Military Nursing Service (MNS) marked its 99th Raising Day on Oct 1, 2024 with solemnity and pride. Maj Gen Ignatius Delos Flora, Addl Director General of Military Nursing Services laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, in the presence of senior MNS officers and veterans.

A ceremonial cake-cutting took place in the morning at the MNS Officers Mess, Army Hospital (Research and Referral) New Delhi. The ceremony is a testament to the camaraderie and professional excellence of the service which has played an indispensable role in the health and welfare of Indian soldiers, particularly during wars, conflicts, and national emergencies.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Upendra Dwivedi in his message, commended the MNS Officers for their unwavering commitment to patient care, even in the most challenging conditions. He highlighted the significant role of MNS officers, as Pillar of strength of Armed Forces Medical Services.

The Military Nursing Service, established in 1926, has grown into a robust and indispensable part of the Indian Armed Forces. Over the past 99 years, it has evolved into a highly skilled and specialized cadre, committed to providing the best possible medical care to Indian soldiers and their families. The Military Nursing Service continues to uphold its mission of “Service before Self,” and the motto ‘Service with Smile’ that resonates deeply with every MNS officer in the service.