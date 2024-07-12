Military Engineer Services Probationers Visit President Kovind for Inspirational Dialogue

Probationers of Military Engineer Services (MES) called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (July 12, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that MES is one of the important units associated with Indian security as it not only serves the three services of the Indian Army but also provides its services to many other units of the Ministry of Defence. She stated that the aim of the MES is to ensure that our defense forces continue to have strong infrastructure and good facilities. Therefore, the test of MES officers’ success will be that the infrastructure or facilities they provide meet the standards of reliability and quality. She advised MES officers to always remain vigilant. She said that they have to earn their respect by maintaining the highest quality in their services.

The President told MES officers that while building infrastructure, they also have to take into account adaptation and mitigation related to climate change. She said that the carbon footprint of the work they will be doing should be minimal. She was happy to note that MES is making efforts in this direction.

The President said that the responsibility of MES officers is not only technical but also ethical and managerial. They should have resolve that in their every work there should be an efficient and effective use of the country’s resources. She said that their efficiency and morality will strengthen the security of the nation.