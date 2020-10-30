Mid-term review for implementation of Jal Jeevan mission in Chattisgarh held

New Delhi: In continuation of the mid-term review series of Jal Jeevan Mission’s progress in States/UTs, Chhatisgarhmade a presentation before National Jal Jeevan Mission through video conferencing. The Ministry of Jal Shakti is in the process of assessing the progress made by all the States and Union Territories toachieve the goal of universal coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the flagship programme of Union Government which aims to provide tap water connection to every rural household of the country by 2024. All States and UTs are presenting the status of the provision of the tap water connection to rural households as well as the institutional mechanisms in place and the way forward to ensure universal coverage under JJM.

Chhattisgarh State has planned to provide 100% Functional Tap Water Connection (FHTC) by 2023. Out of about 45 lakh households in the State, tap water connections provided to only 5.66 lakh households. This year the State plans to provide 20 lakhtap water connections.

In 2020-21, Chhattisgarh has been allocated Rs 445.52 Crore for the mission. Further, under 15th Finance Commission Grants to rural local bodies, the State has been allocated ₹ 1,454 Crore in 2020-21, 50% of which is mandatorily to be utilized on drinking water supply & sanitation activities. The State was asked for convergence of various programmes like MGNREGS, Jal Jeevan Mission, SBM (G), 15th FC Grants to rural local bodies, District Mineral Development Fund, CAMPA, Local Area Development Fund, etc. at village level and a Village Action Plan needs to be prepared for 5 years by dovetailing all these resources for judicious use of funds.

Stress was laid on the preparation of village action plans and constitution of village water & sanitation committee/Paani Samiti as a sub-committee of Gram Panchayat with minimum 50% of women members. These members will be responsible for planning, designing, implementing and operating & maintaining of in-village water supply infrastructure. All villages must prepare Village Action Plan (VAP) which essentially will comprise of development/ augmentation of drinking water sources, water supply, grey-water management and operation and maintenance component. In all villages, IEC campaign along with community mobilization needs to be taken up to make Jal Jeevan Mission, truly a people’s movement.

Chhattisgarh has been battling with the issue of groundwater depletion and chemical contamination; thus, the State was advised to create awareness on water quality through active participation of frontline functionaries. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, priority is being given on water quality surveillance through active participation of frontline functionaries as well as involving the local community. 5 persons especially women are being trained in every village to use the Field Test Kits to test the quality of water. Every source needs to be tested once every year for physical and chemical parameters and twice for bacteriological contamination.

It was observed in the review meeting that 1,698 schools do not have any drinking water facility. The State reported that out of 50,518 Anganwadi centres, 31,031 have drinking water facility. However, a detailed analysis needs to be carried on the type of facility, quantity, quality, etc. and plan for coverage. The State was advised to actively work on the 100-day campaign launched by Ministry of Jal Shakti on 2nd October, 2020 to ensure potable water supply in all schools and Anganwadi centres across the country.

