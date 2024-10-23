Mid Term Progress of Ministry of Steel under Special Campaign 4.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters

Ministry of Steel, in collaboration with its CPSEs has initiated efforts and prepared action plans for implementing Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 4.0 from 02 October 2024 to 31 October 2024.

The SCDPM aims to systematically address and dispose of pending references across various categories, including Member of Parliament (MP) references, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) references, VIP and Cabinet references, State Government references, and CPGRAM matters and other important matters.

The mid-term progress of SCDPM 4.0 highlights significant achievements, with 87% of references from Members of Parliament already replied to and 80% of the public grievances target reached. Additionally, 9,690 physical files have been weeded out, freeing up 21,379 sq. ft. of space due to scrap disposal and file weeding. Out of a target of 375, 159 cleanliness campaigns have been conducted so far. Regular review meetings with nodal officers of CPSEs are also being held to monitor progress effectively.

One Stop Centre functionaries in MECON Delhi Office carried out cleaning of drainage, grass cutting and cleanliness drive under ongoing Special Campaign 4.0

BEFORE AFTER

One Stop functionaries in Bhilai (SAIL) conducted drive on cleanliness in Streets, Office and Garden with focus on maintaining hygiene for prevention of Dengue and Malaria.

MSTC Carried out awareness among its employees and public about importance of SCDPM 4.0

The Ministry of Steel, under Special Campaign 4.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters, has undertaken various initiatives to promote cleanliness and environmental sustainability across its units. SAIL-Bhilai Steel Plant concluded its “Swachhata Hi Seva 2024” program with a Shramdaan activity and honored Safai Mitra workers for their dedication. Additionally, MOIL demonstrated leadership in Nagpur by conducting eco-friendly initiatives, including Shramdaan, contributing to the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. These activities, shared through social media, underscore the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a cleaner and greener India.