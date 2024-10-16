Mid Campaign Progress of Ministry of Women and Child Development under Special Campaign 4.0

Ministry of Women and Child Development, including all Autonomous Bodies under its administrative control, has initiated efforts and prepared action plans to implement Special Campaign 4.0 for improving Swachhata and disposal of pending references from 2nd October – 31st October, 2024, on the lines of the Special Campaigns held in the preceding 3 years.

The identification of targets such as Cleanliness Campaign sites, Planning for Space management and beautification of offices, identifying Scrap and redundant items and their disposal procedure as per GFR, pending references from MP’s, State Governments, Inter-Ministerial references (Cabinet Notes), PMO, Parliamentary Assurances pending for more than 3 months, Public Grievances and Appeals (CPGRAMS as well as grievances received from other sources), Record Management – Review of files/recording and weeding of files/closing of e-files have been completed during the preparatory phase of the campaign and uploaded on the portal.

During the ongoing Implementation Phase of the Campaign (2nd October-31st October, 2024), the Ministry is taking concerted efforts for disposal of identified pending references. The status of disposal of pending references under various categories as on 15.10.2024 is detailed below –

MP References – 18, Public Grievances – 430, Public Grievance Appeals – 66, Parliamentary Assurance – 1, Physical Files weeded out – 978, E-Files closed – 335, Cleanliness Campaigns Conducted – 21,843, Space Freed – 60,281 sq. ft., Revenue Earned – Rs.1,76,600/-

Weekly meetings are being convened by Shri Gyanesh Bharti, Additional Secretary & Nodal officer, Special Campaign 4.0 of the Ministry with Divisions and autonomous bodies to review the status of disposal of pending references and cleanliness activities being undertaken during the implementation phase of Special Campaign 4.0.

The following best practices have been adopted under Special Campaign 4.0:

One Stop Centre functionaries in Indore have collaborated with students to create awareness on cleanliness through nukkad nataks.

One Stop functionaries in Delhi conducted an awareness drive on cleanliness in hospitals with focus on maintaining hygiene for prevention of Dengue and Malaria.

One Stop Centre and Women Helpline functionaries in Meghalaya have committed to adopt sustainable and environmental friendly practices such as use of energy efficiency light bulbs, reusing the waste papers amongst others.

One Stop Centre and Women Helpline functionaries have taken a pledge to realize not only garbage-free surroundings but also clean the society from menace to make women feel safer.

The staff and residents of Shakti Sadan in Thoubal District, Manipur undertook a comprehensive cleaning of the dormitory, toilets, verandah and training hall

Swachhata activities being conducted in One Stop Centre, Assam Cleanliness activities being undertaken in Working Women Hostel in Jammu

Several Swachhata activities are being undertaken in the cleanliness campaign sites such as Anganwadi Centres, One Stop Centres, Child Care Institutions, Sakhi Niwas, Shakti Sadans etc. all over the country.