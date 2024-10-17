Mid Campaign Progress of Ministry of Heavy Industries under Special Campaign 4.0

As inspired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision to institutionalize Swachhata and address pending matters in government, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), along with its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and Autonomous Bodies (ABs), is actively engaged in the ongoing Main Phase of the Special Campaign 4.0, which runs from 2nd to 31st October 2024.

During the campaign a significant success has been achieved, as 8.8 Lakh Sq.ft. area has already been freed achieving more than 34% of the total targeted area, 15,000 physical files have been reviewed out of which 4,700 physical files have been weeded out and more than 2,900 digital files have been closed. Furthermore, a revenue amounting to Rs.1.44 crore has also been generated by scrap disposal.

More than 300 Tweets have been posted on X (Formerly known as Twitter) by the official social media handle of the CPSEs and ABs, highlighting the significant activities undertaken under Special Campaign 4.0.

The CPSEs / ABs under MHI are actively involved in cleanliness in their establishment i.e. corporate office, regional offices, manufacturing units / plants, project sites etc. Special campaign drive has been organized across more than 559 sites across India achieving 85% of total campaign planned.

Further, some of the best practices adopted by the CPSEs / ABs under MHI during the Special Campaign 4.0 are under:

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Bhopal unit has organized a cleanliness drive in both township and factory areas alongwith its Safai Karmies recognizing their key role in maintaining cleanliness. A medical check-up camp was also organised for Safai Karmcharis, ensuring their health and well-being.

The Braithwaite Burn and Jessop Construction Company Limited with an NGO (The Refuge) organized drawing competition for orphan children at their school at Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Bridge and Roof Co. (INDIA) Limited organized cleanliness drive at identified at Kotwa Village, Prayagraj District, Uttar Pradesh. About 12 tonnes of waste has been removed and concrete was laid to create a proper approach road to the village. An awareness drive has also been organized for local residents emphasising on their health benefits by maintaining clean surroundings and overcome harmful effects of using single use plastics.

AFTER

BEFORE

AFTER

BEFORE