Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) Elects Four New Members to its Governing Board

Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), the premier industry association and Self-Regulatory Organization (SRO) for the microfinance industry in India has announced the election of MrDeveshSachdev, MD & CEO, Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd, MrDibyajyotiPattanaik, Director, Annapurna Finance Pvt Ltd, Mr Vivek Tiwari, MD & CEO, SatyaMicroCapital Ltd and Mr Prashant Thakker, ED & CEO, Centrum Microcredit Ltd to its Board at the 11th Annual General Meeting held on 10th July 2020.

MrDeveshSachdev is an industry veteran with exhaustive sectoral understanding, especially of Banking, Logistics and Microfinance while MrDibyajyotiPattanaik is a stalwart in microfinance, micro-enterprise development and development sector consulting. Both MrSachdev and MrPattanaik have been Vice Presidents in MFIN earlier. Mr Vivek Tiwari will bring to the table his proficiency in innovative deployment of a technological framework for incubating responsible lending, financial inclusion, social entrepreneurship, and impact investing. Mr Prashant Thakker, who will represent the medium MFI, has overseen equity, debt & mezzanine investments in over 100 Financial services intermediaries.

Speaking on the appointment of the board members Harsh Shrivastava, CEO, MFIN said, “We warmly welcome DeveshSachdev, DibyajyotiPattanaik, Vivek Tiwari and Prashant Thakker to the MFIN board. The addition of such eminent industry leaders makes our Board much more stronger. I truly believe that we are well positioned to speak up for the industry on matters of concern and ensure that we create a future roadmap for reaching many more unserved families and achieve financial inclusion in the true sense.”

