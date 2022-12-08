Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) can file applications in Micro and Small Enterprise Facilitation Councils (MSEFCs) for delayed payments: Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

New Delhi : Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) can file applications in Micro and Small Enterprise Facilitation Councils (MSEFCs) for delayed payments. After the application is admitted by the MSEFCs, it becomes a case. The details of applications/cases filed on SAMADHAAN Portal from 30.10.2017(launch date) to 05.12.2022 are as follows :-

The data as on 05.12.2022 as below: No. of Applications/Cases Amount involved(in Rs. Crore) 1. Applications filed by MSEs (2+3+4+5+6) 1,28,338 32,674.5 2. Applications mutually settled. 12,285 (9.6%) 1,657.04 (5.1%) 3. Applications yet to be viewed by Micro & Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils (MSEFCs). 32,123 (25%) 6,823.42 (20.9%) 4. Applications rejected by MSEFCs. 30,638 (23.9 %) 6,277.1 (19.2%) 5. Cases disposed by MSEFCs. 21,360 (16.6%) 6,537.11 (20%) 6. Cases currently under consideration by MSEFCs. 31,932 (24.9%) 11,379.84 (34.8%)

As per the Section 21 (1) of the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise Development Act, 2006 (MSMED Act, 2006), the Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council (MSEFC) shall consist of not less than three but not more than five members.

(d): Steps taken by the Government to resolve the said issues are as follows:-

Under the provisions of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006, Micro & Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils (MSEFCs) have been set up in the States/UTs to deal with cases of delayed payments of the Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

Ministry of MSME launched SAMADHAAN Portal on 30.10.2017 (http://samadhaan.msme.gov.in/MyMSME/MSEFC/ MSEFCWelcomer.aspx .) for monitoring of the outstanding dues to the MSEs from the buyers of goods and services.

The Ministry of MSME created a special sub-portal within Samadhaan portal on 14.06.2020, after the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat announcements, for reporting the dues and monthly payments by central Ministries/Department/Public Sector Enterprises to MSMEs. Dues of Rs. 1,65,034.09 crore have been paid to MSME vendors by Government Ministries/ Departments/CPSEs from May 2020 till 05th December, 2022.

The Ministry of MSME has also been urging States/UTs to set up more number of Micro & Small Enterprises Facilitation Councils for quicker disposal of cases related to delayed payments. So, far 113 MSEFCs have been set up, with more than one MSEFC having been set up in Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and U.P.

Government of India has also instructed CPSEs and all companies with the turnover of Rs. 500 Crore or more to get themselves on-boarded on the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), an electronic platform for facilitating the discounting of trade receivables of MSMEs through multiple financiers.

Companies which get supplies of goods or services from Micro & Small Enterprises and whose payment to Micro and Small Enterprises exceeds 45 days from the date of acceptance or the date of deemed acceptance of the goods or services, also need to submit a half yearly return to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs stating the amount of payments due and the reasons of the delay.

The Ministry is regularly following up with the State Governments & UTs for timely disposal of such cases.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.