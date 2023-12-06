‘Michaung’ Impact: Widespread Rain from Weakened Cyclone Causes Crop Damage in Southern Odisha

Bhubaneswar, 6 December: The aftermath of severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung,’ making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, led to widespread rainfall across southern Odisha, resulting in significant damage to standing crops. The state government has initiated measures to assess the extent of the destruction, prompting district collectors to submit damage assessment reports.

Although ‘Michaung’ hit the Andhra Pradesh coast with a windspeed of 100 kmph around 12:30 pm on Tuesday, it has since weakened, now identified as a well-marked low-pressure area. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts its continued north-northeast movement, anticipating further weakening into a low-pressure area within the next 12 hours.

IMD’s recent update withdrew warnings prohibiting fishermen from venturing into the sea, as well as distance cautionary notices for ports, indicating that the cyclone has entirely transitioned onto landmass.

The aftermath of ‘Michaung’ has brought about adverse effects in southern Odisha, primarily impacting agricultural lands. The state government’s prompt response includes seeking damage assessment reports from district collectors to evaluate the magnitude of crop damage caused by the heavy rainfall accompanying the weakened cyclone.

As the cyclonic system dissipates further and moves away from coastal areas, authorities are actively monitoring the situation and ensuring necessary precautions, while assessing and addressing the aftermath of the storm’s impact in the affected regions of southern Odisha.