MI Cape Town announces its coaching team ahead of the inaugural SA20 player auction

Cape Town : MI Cape Town today announced its coaching team ahead of the inaugural SA20 player auction scheduled on 19th September in Cape Town. SA20, in its inaugural year, is the premier T20 cricket League in South Africa.

Former Australia batsman Simon Katich will hold the position of head coach, while South African legend Hashim Amla will join the team as batting coach. Simon comes with extended experience on the field and is recognized for his straightforward and intelligent approach to the game. Hashim, known for his consistency holds the record for the fastest ever 2000, 3000, 4000, 5000, and 6000 ODI runs.

Joining them are former New Zealand batsman James Pamment as fielding coach along with former South African player and domestic coach Robin Peterson as the team General Manager. Both of them are steeped in the MI ethos. While Pamment is the present Mumbai Indians fielding coach a role he will continue with, Peterson has played for Mumbai Indians in the past. This places them in a unique position to extend the MI brand of cricket to MI Cape Town.

Mr. Akash. M. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “I’m happy to welcome Simon and Hashim on MI Cape Town coaching team. Together with James and Robin, we’ll be a team that will grow the MI brand of cricket in South Africa and bring to this cricket loving country the values and ethos MI stands for.”

Mr. Simon Katich, Head Coach, MI Cape Town, said, “It is an absolute honour to be offered the position of head coach for MI Cape Town. It is always special to put together a new team, hone skills and build a team culture. I look forward to ensuring that MI Cape Town develops into a team that leverages local talent and has MI core values at its heart.”

Mr. Hashim Amla, Batting Coach, MI Cape Town, said, “I’m thrilled to take up this assignment with MI Cape town. Big thanks to MI owners, management and my manager for facilitating this so smoothly. From everything they have planned it looks like it’s going to be amazing platform that will attract our local talent. Bringing my experience as a player and mentor I am excited to help MI Cape Town players bring the best out of themselves and also make SA cricket stronger.”

MI Cape Town has already announced the signing of 5 players ahead of the inaugural edition – Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran and Liam Livingstone.