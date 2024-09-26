MHI participated in ‘Swachhta Hi Seva 2024’ Campaign and Tree plantation campaign under #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम and #Plant4Mother

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) alongwith its Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) / Autonomous Bodies (ABs) is actively participating in ‘Swachhta Hi Seva 2024’ with the support of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Ministry of Jal Shakti for the cleanliness and sanitation. The campaign aims to facilitate large-scale advocacy and citizen participation for swachhata, mega cleanliness drives with focus on clearing of dirty and difficult garbage spots (black spots), recognize the contribution of sanitation workers, celebrate the achievements over the past decade, and also reaffirm nation’s commitment to ‘Sampoorna Swachhata’.

Keeping in view the theme of the Campaign ‘Swabhav Swachchata, Sanskar Swachchata’, more than 200 activities have been identified during the initial stage of the campaign setting the groundwork for this nationwide effort and more than 100 sites have been selected as Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) with an objective to transform these neglected / challenging locations, often referred to as black spots, into clean and healthy spaces.

Cleanliness drive by Bridge & Roof Co. (I) Ltd. at Santragachi Railway Station, West Bengal (Identified as CTU)

Cleanliness drive by Bridge & Roof Co. (I) Ltd at Rudraprayag Project Site, Uttarakhand

(Identified as CTU)

The Tree plantation campaign #एक_पेड़_माँ_के_नाम and #Plant4Mother was launched by Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, on 5th June, 2024, on the occasion of World Environment Day. The campaign aims to halt and reverse land degradation, build drought resistance, and prevent desertification. The goal is to plant 80 crore trees by September 2024 and 140 crore trees by March 2025 by engaging all stakeholders across society.

In a stride towards achieving this goal under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister, a tree plantation drive was led by Minister (HI & Steel), Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy, at Cement Corporation of India Ltd. Residential Township, Bokajan, Assam on 21st September, 2024.

Tree plantation drive by Hon’ble Minister (HI & Steel), Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy

Furthermore, the tree plantation drive is in full swing in the CPSEs and ABs under MHI resulting in plantation of more than Ninety-Two Thousand trees so far.

Tree Plantation drive by CISF at Bhopal Unit, BHEL Tree Plantation drive by Engineering Projects (India) Limited at Delhi

Tree plantation by CCI at Rajban, Himachal Pradesh Tree plantation by NATRAX at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh