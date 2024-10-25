MHA has been conducting the Special Campaign 4.0 within the Ministry and across its offices

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, MHA has been conducting the Special Campaign 4.0 within the Ministry and across its Attached/Subordinate offices. MHA is fully committed to achieve its targets set for the Special Campaign 4.0. During the campaign, special focus has been laid on field/outstation offices having public interface, across the country.

The campaign commenced with the preparatory phase from 15th September, 2024 wherein the Ministry of Home Ministry identified a total of 7751 Campaign sites. Out of these, so far, Special Campaign has been conducted at 5000 sites. During the campaign, 144 MP References, 41 Parliamentary Assurances, 142 References from State Governments and 109 PMO References have been identified for disposal. Also, a total of 4000 Public Grievances and 180 Appeals have been identified so far, out of which, 2163 Public Grievances and 48 Appeals have been disposed of.

Additional Secretary (Coordination), MHA, convened a meeting with all the Divisions of MHA and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and they were encouraged to actively participate in the campaign. The daily progress is being monitored at Joint Secretary-level in the Ministry. All the Divisions within the MHA, along with the UTs, upload the data related to Special Campaign on the intra-Ministry portal. This has been one of the best practices of MHA and facilitates acquiring correct data in a limited time frame.

The campaign is being run in full swing in the MHA and significant progress has been reported in reviewing of files – both physical and electronic. Out of a total of 202459 physical files and 136387 electronic files identified for review, 183596 physical files and 90014 electronic files have been reviewed so far. A total of 19864 square feet of space has been freed after scrap disposal and Rs. 52,40,754/- of revenue has been generated including those of the CAPFs.

The campaign is being conducted in all the attached/subordinate offices of MHA. Some of the highlights of the activities undertaken in various field offices/units are:

So far, approximately 500 posts, with the hashtag #SpecialCampaign4 have been posted on X platform (earlier Twitter) to create awareness and promote the activities of MHA under the campaign.