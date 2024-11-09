MHA Completes Special Campaign 4.0 for Swachhata and Pendency Reduction

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to institutionalize Swachhata and minimize pendency in Government, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah successfully conducted the Special Campaign 4.0. The campaign was organized from 2nd October to 31st October, 2024 within the Ministry and across its Attached/Subordinate offices.

The main thrust of the campaign was on cleanliness, disposal of pendency, better space management and enhancement of workplace experience. During the campaign, special focus was laid on field/outstation offices having public interface, across the country.

The campaign was monitored regularly at the highest level with Union Home Minister, Ministers of State and Home Secretary personally participating in the campaign besides monitoring the progress regularly. All Divisions of MHA, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and other affiliated organisations actively participated in the campaign. Daily progress was monitored by a dedicated team and the data uploaded on the SCPDM (Special Campaing 4.0) portal hosted by Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

The campaign commenced with the preparatory phase from 15th September, 2024 wherein the Ministry of Home Affairs identified a total of 7751 Campaign sites, which was subsequently expanded and successfully conducted at 8982 sites. During the campaign, 92 References from Members of Parliament (MPs), 153 References from State Governments and 104 PMO References have been disposed of. Also, a total of 4724 Public Grievances and 329 Appeals have been resolved.

During the period 2,77,980 physical files and 1,39,780 electronic files were reviewed. A total of 38,950 square feet of space was freed and more than Rs 2.38 Crore of revenue has been generated by disposal of scraps. Around 1,100 posts, with the hashtag #SpecialCampaign4 have been posted on X platform (earlier Twitter) to create awareness and promote the activities of MHA under the campaign.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Central Police Organizations (CPOs) and other wings of MHA enthusiastically participated in the campaign ensuring its success by achieving 100% in respect of almost all the targets.