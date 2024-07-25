MGMD Project to Document Villages Nationwide

The Government of India under the Ministry of Culture has initiated a programme to map and document all villages under Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar (MGMD) Programme through National Mission on Cultural Mapping (NMCM).

Objectives and Aims of the Programme:

To create awareness about the strengths of cultural heritage and its interface with development and cultural identity.

Cultural Mapping of 6.5 Lakh villages along with their geographical, demographic profiles, and creative capitals.

Creation of National Registers of Artists and Art practices.

Development of a web portal and mobile app to function as a National Cultural Work Place (NCWP).

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

The details of the Scheme of Financial Assistance for Promotion of Art and Culture and the details of the funds allocated for the Scheme is annexed as Annexure.

Annexure

Details of the Scheme of Financial Assistance for Promotion of Art

and Culture and the details of the funds allocated for the Scheme

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR PROMOTION OF ART AND CULTURE: This scheme has following sub-components:

Financial Assistance to Cultural organizations with National Presence

The objective of this scheme component is to promote and support cultural organisations with national presence involved in promotion of art and culture throughout the country. This grant is given to such organisations that have a properly constituted managing body, registered in India; having a pan-India character with national presence in its operation; adequate working strength; and have spent 1 crore or more during 3 of the last 5 years on cultural activities. The quantum of grant under this scheme is Rs.1.00 crore which can be increased to Rs.5.00 crore in exceptional cases.

Cultural Function & Production Grant (CFPG)

The objective of this scheme component is to provide financial support to NGOs/ Societies/ Trusts/ Universities etc. for Seminars, Conference, Research, Workshops, Festivals, Exhibitions, Symposia, Production of Dance, Drama-Theatre, Music etc. The quantum of grant under this scheme is Rs.5 Lakh for an organization which can be increased to Rs. 20.00 lakhs in exceptional cases.

Financial Assistance for the Preservation & Development of Cultural Heritage of the Himalayas

The objective of this scheme component is to promote and preserve the cultural heritage of the Himalayas through research, training and dissemination through audio visual programmes. The financial support is provided to the organizations in the States falling under the Himalayan Region i.e. Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The quantum of grant is Rs.10.00 lakh per year for an organization which can be increased to Rs. 30.00 lakh in exceptional cases.

Financial Assistance for the Preservation & Development of Buddhist/Tibetan Organization

Under this scheme component financial assistance is provided to the voluntary Buddhist/Tibetan organizations including Monasteries engaged in the propagation and scientific development of Buddhist/Tibetan Cultural and tradition and research in related fields. The quantum of funding under scheme component is Rs. 30.00 lakhs per year for an organization which can be increased to 1.00 crore in exceptional cases.

Financial Assistance for Building Grants including Studio Theatres

The objective of this scheme component is to provide financial support to NGO, Trust, Societies, Govt. Sponsored bodies, University, College etc. for creation of Cultural infrastructure (i.e. studio theatre, auditorium, rehearsal hall, classroom etc.) and provision of facilities like electrical, air conditioning, acoustics, light and sound systems etc. Under this scheme component, the maximum amount of grant is up to Rs.50 Lakh in metro cities and up to Rs.25 Lakh in non- metro cities.

Financial Assistance for Allied Cultural Activities

The objective of this scheme component is to provide financial assistance to all eligible organizations for creation of assets for enhancing the audio-visual spectacle for allied cultural activities to give firsthand experience of live performances on regular basis and during festivals in open/closed areas/spaces. Maximum assistance under the scheme component, including applicable duties & taxes and also Operation & Maintenance (O&M) costing for five years, will be as under: – (i) Audio: Rs.1.00 crore; (ii) Audio Video: Rs.1.50 crore.

vii. Domestic Festivals and Fairs

The objective of this scheme is to provide assistance for holding the ‘Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsavs’ organized by Ministry of Culture.

Scheme for Safeguarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage:

This scheme was launched by the Ministry of Culture in 2013 for safeguarding the intangible cultural heritage and diverse cultural traditions of the country with the objective of reinvigorating and revitalizing various institutions, groups, NGOs, etc. so that they may engage in activities/projects for strengthening, protecting, preserving and promoting the rich intangible cultural heritage of India.

Details of funds allocated under Scheme of Financial Assistance for promotion of Art and Culture during last 5 years is given as under: –