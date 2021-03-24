MG Motor India has today announced that it will cover the Covid-19 vaccination cost for all its employees

New Delhi: The vaccination drive will be over and above the company’s existing medical insurance policy. The vaccination offered by the company is voluntary in nature and the company encourages all its employees to undergo the free vaccination drive. MG is also encouraging its dealer partners and contractors and vendors to do the same.

The company will partner with relevant authorities at its Gurugram and Halol facilities as well as its regional offices to conduct the vaccination drive. With an increasing number of covid cases, the company is reinforcing safety measures and doubling down on control to ensure the well-being of its employees.