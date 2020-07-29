MG HECTOR PLUS India’s first 6-seater Internet SUV with Panoramic Sunroof launched at an inaugural price of INR 13.48 Lakhs

Bhubaneswar: MG (Morris Garages) Motor India today launched the much-anticipated MG HECTOR PLUS at an inaugural price of INR 13.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom, New Delhi). HECTOR PLUS, India’s first 6-seater internet SUV with panoramic sunroof will be manufactured at the carmaker’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Halol near Vadodara inGujarat.

The latest addition to the MG HECTOR family, the 6-seater HECTOR PLUS, comes with luxurious and comfortable captain seats in the middle row. The 6-seater SUV features a very appealing look with its all-new dual-tone Smoked Sepia Brown interiors, along with stylish new headlamps, a new Chrome-Studded Front Grille, and a Chit-Chat feature on i-SMART Next Gen interface. It also comes with other attractive features including the all-new Smart Swipe, Front and Rear Bumpers, New Rear Tail Light Design, and Revised Skid Plates.

As part of its philosophy of enabling exciting experience always, the carmaker has launched its one-month inaugural price offertill 13thAugust, 2020. The all-new HECTOR PLUS can be booked at any MG Dealership, on its website www.mgmotor.co.in, or via the My MG Mobile App. The price will increase by up to INR 50,000 thereafter depending on the trim level.

Like MG Hector, MG Motor India has further assured its customers of the resale value of their HECTOR PLUS. The carmaker has tied up with CarDekho for the same. The latter will buyback MG HECTOR PLUS at a residual value of 60% after three years of ownership under the “3-60” plan, which customers can purchaseat a very compelling price.

Speaking on the launch, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said, “We entered the Indian automobile market in 2019 with MG HECTOR. Our vision has been to touch the lives of car owners in India by offering them the world’s best technology including connected mobility. The launch of MG HECTOR PLUS is a new milestone in our journey that is committed to serving customers with the top-notch products and services. The 6-seater internet SUV is a blend of luxury and comfort aided by technology to provide the perfect family moments to allour customers.”

MG HECTOR PLUS offers both MG Shield and the MG Shield+ to provide an assuring experience to its customers. Under MG Shield, MG extends the Free-three ‘5s’, i.e. 5-year/Unlimited KMs warranty, 5-year Roadside Assistance, and Free Labour Charges for the first 5 services. All these elements under ‘MG Shield’ are aimed at enhancing the MG ownership experience and providing complete peace of mind to MG customers. The 6-seater SUV’s Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) is among the lowest in the segment. It is 45 paise per kilometer for its petrol variants and 60 paise per kilometer for the diesel ones (calculated up to 100,000 KMs of usage). MG HECTOR PLUS further offers the best prepaid maintenance plans starting at INR 8,000 for 3 years with its Classic package.

As part of the commitment towards its customers, MG has also extended its contact-free technology suite called ‘Shield+’. It builds on 4 cornerstones of ‘Customer Convenience’, ‘Sanitization’, ‘Contactless Services’, and ‘Assurance’. The marquee carmaker has incorporated several value-added features to Shield+ such as Digital Scheduling and Online Booking of HECTOR PLUS, [email protected], and Over-The-Air updates alongside others. It has also introduced the MG V PHY, a contactless audio-guided feature demonstration of its products at showrooms while maintaining social distancing. Through MG’s partnership with Medklinn, customers can also avail CerafusionTM technology which is the world’s best forin-car sterilisation to keep themselves and their families safe naturally without chemicals.

Since the launch, MG has an active partnership with IIMPACT for the education of socially and economically marginalized girls. MG is supporting IIMPACT’s 50 Learning Centres, in which the two are converting 15 IIMPACT centres into tech-driven learning centres across 5 states in India. A share from the sale of each HECTOR PLUS will directly contribute to the initiative. MG had previously conducted a similar initiative for MG HECTOR and supported the education of more than 60,000 girls in India.

