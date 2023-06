Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some parts of South Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area and some more parts of South Bay of Bengal & eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of #south #ArabianSea, Maldives & Comorin area, South Bay of Bengal, Eastcentral Bay of Bengal & some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during next #48hours.