MeT Predicts Robust and Extensive Rainfall Across Odisha in July

Over the next five days, light to moderate rainfall is expected across the state, with isolated areas likely to experience showers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. By July 5, rainfall intensity is set to increase.

Director Manorama Mohanty confirmed normal rainfall in 11 districts, with Malkangiri receiving above-normal and Mayurbhanj facing insufficient rainfall. The IMD predicts an 80% chance of normal to above-normal rainfall nationwide in July, except the Northeast, attributed to the La Nina effect later in the season.

Timely monsoon progression is critical for India’s agriculture, impacting irrigation and water reserves.