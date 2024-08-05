MeT Predicts Intense Rainfall in 5 Odisha Districts

Moderate to intense rainfall is expected in five Odisha districts—Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Jajpur—over the next two hours, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar. An Orange alert has been issued for these areas. Waterlogging and poor visibility are anticipated, and residents are advised to stay updated and manage water drainage. Additionally, light to moderate rain is forecast for Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Gajapati, Sundergarh, and Baragarh in the next three hours.