Met issues heavy Rain alert for 22 dists

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar of the India Meteorological Department has issued yellow warnings for very heavy rains to 22 districts of Odisha in the next 24 hrs on Tuesday.

According to an IMD bulletin, “Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.”