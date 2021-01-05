Mercedes-Benz India strengthens its connected car ecosystem; kick-starts 2021 by launching the S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ featuring the latest ‘Mercedes me connect’ technology

Pune: India’s largest luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz today launched the 2021 Mercedes me connect, the latest version of its Mercedes me connect (Mmc) technology, integrated with home automation and voice assistance. The company introduced this

latest Mmc in an updated version of its flagship product, the S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’.

The S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ features a host of enrichments that reinforces its status as the benchmark among all luxury saloons. The feature enhancements in the vehicle primarily combines technology and luxury enrichments that promises further differentiate the S-Class in its segment. The S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ is launched in the Indian market by Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India and is available

at all Mercedes-Benz dealerships across the country.

“Mercedes me connect has been a distinct differentiator in the luxury car segment since its inception and we are excited with the overwhelming response for our connected car technology. We believe, in an increasingly connected world, the car will become integral to a customer’s life and we are glad to make steady progress towards that direction with our Mmc strategy. At Mercedes-Benz India one of our key priorities is to introduce the

latest enhancements in our connected car technology, along with the introduction of latest products. Today, we are glad to strengthen our competitive edge in the connected car

technology domain by launching 3 new exclusive features with the Mmc, which are deployed OTA free of cost to all Mercedes me connect customers in India. With this we ensure that our customers and their Mercedes-Benz vehicles are always updated.”

Martin Schwenk commented.

“The S-Class is our flagship model and it remains the benchmark in its segment. With the introduction of the new ‘Maestro Edition’, we further enrich the S-Class with additional luxury features and the latest connected car technology. We are confident the ‘Maestro Edition’ will continue the S-Class’ unmatched popularity among its discerning patrons, reaffirming the flagship’s segment leadership position.” Mr. Schwenk elaborated.

S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ key tech and feature enhancements:

Mercedes me connect receives the latest update:

The S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ is connected to the world of Mercedes me connect technology. With the “Mercedes me” app on the phone, the customers can track the location of the vehicle, remotely lock or unlock, open windows sunroof, track their vehicle’s location, set speed alerts for other users and enjoy plethora of other connect services. The integrated e-Call/SOS button ensures emergency services 24×7 across India through our dedicated emergency call services. In addition, the in-car “Me” call button ensures seamless connection to the customer assistance center for feature queries, breakdown and on-road assistance.

Imagine sitting at home and knowing your vehicle’s location without even touching your smartphone. This is now possible with the 2021 Mercedes me connect on S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ which offers 3 distinct new features:

1. Alexa home integration with Mercedes me connect

2. Google home Mercedes me connect

3. Parking Solution POIs in navigation system

Alexa Home Integration:

Any conversation with Alexa promises to be more fun as the systems connect with

customers Mercedes Benz via cloud and provide a real time updates. This feature can be

used from an Alexa Echo device setup at home, office or also from phone’s Alexa App.

Some examples that you can command, “Alexa, Ask Mercedes to set a reminder for

evening dinner” or “Alexa, Ask Mercedes to unlock to take a courier delivery” or “Alexa,

Ask Mercedes to turn on the climate control”

Google Home Integration:

As an alternative, Google Home integration is also offered for Google home users. In a

similar way, once the Mercedes me connect is linked to Google Home, users can start

issuing commands to the device and get real time updates about the vehicle, sitting at home

Parking Locations (POIs) in vehicle or in Mercedes me App:

Mercedes-Benz India introduces a new Parking solution, which shows Parking lots available across different parts of the cities. The Parking POIs (Points of interest) can be easily spotted in the vehicle’s navigation system or even in the Mercedes me App maps section.

Features of Parking solution –

 Off-street structured parking locations are visible in Navigation system

 POIs include public parking like malls, buildings, paid parking lots, etc.

 Added value by providing information on bifurcation of covered parking and noncovered parking (separate icons)

 Customer can select a parking lot on the Mercedes me App and can push the

location to the vehicle with a single touch

The new connect features are already available with all new cars. For all existing

customers (already paired cars) the new features are auto-updated Over-The-Air (OTA)

in the last days. The customer only needs to activate the new services in the App to enjoy

the benefits of voice assistant home integration.

Mercedes me connect milestone in India:

 October 2019: First luxury brand to launch connected services in the segment (Remote

Services, Vehicle Monitoring Services, Navigation services, Assistance and support services)

that are capable of OTA updates. Also First luxury brand to connect older cars from 2007 via

Mercedes me adapter

 December 2019: Mmc with NTG6 MBUX and Hey Mercedes launched with the new GLC

SUV

 June 2020: Introduction of Live Traffic Information feature (with select cars)

 June 2020: MBUX head unit updated with Covid-19 testing centers in June with MapMyIndia

in collaboration with MBRDI (for all MBUX cars with Mmc functionality)

 July 2020: Introduction of new App family with new User Interface and enhanced functionality.

Addition of features like Garage function, 3D map view, biometric access + Introduction of

Mercedes me Service App for Service appointment booking (for Mmc capable cars)

 July-August 2020: Introduction of 3 new features on all Mmc cars: + Remote window /

sunroof open and close, + Geo-fencing, + remote vehicle finder

 September 2020: With the launch of AMG GLE 53 Coupe, introduction of remote engine start

with select cars

 October 2020: MBUX with 100+ electric charging stations POIs display on with EQC launch

(in collaboration with MBRDI)

Other additional product features:

Magic sky control with panoramic sunroof:

The ‘Maestro Edition’ offers 2-section glass module with switchable transparency. Front

and rear segments can be set to light or dark independently of each other through switch

available on the overhead panel. An excellent blend of technology and luxury, exclusive

for the S-Class connoisseurs.

Front memory package:

With the front seats memory package, the driver and front passenger seats can be

electrically adjusted and stored in 3 positions, along with positions for steering column

and exterior mirrors. This also allows front passenger seat adjustment from the driver’s

side for additional convenience.

New interior leather option: “Nut Brown” with Diamond white bright exterior paint

After a high demand and success on the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, we are happy to

introduce an option of Nut brown leather interiors with diamond white bright exterior paint

option.

High-gloss brown eucalyptus wood trim:

An all new trim in the S-Class Maestro Edition interior which blends in harmoniously while

also creating exciting contrasts with the interior options.

Other existing key highlights of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’:

MULTIBEAM LED headlamps with ULTRA RANGE high beam | Burmester surround

sound system with 13 speakers | Chauffeur package with memory-function | Electricallyadjustable rear seats including memory function | Rear Seat Comfort package with

reclining seats and massage function | Wireless charging system in the front and rear |

Rear Seat Entertainment System | Sun Protection package | Smartphone integration

package with Apple Car Play and Google Android Auto

S 350 d engine:

The OM 656 engine used in the S-Class ‘Maestro Edition’ is the most powerful passenger

car diesel engine offered by Mercedes-Benz India; the inline-six cylinder motor delivers

an output of 210 kW (286 hp).

Rated output (kW [hp] at rpm) 210 [286]/3400-4600

Rated torque (Nm at rpm) 600/1200 – 3200

Acceleration 0-100 km/h 6.0 secs

Top speed (km/h) 250

Displacement (cc) 2925

Radar based Driving Assistance Features

Over and above the multifold safety features that come as standard, the new S-Class

‘Maestro Edition’ comes with best in class safety technology radar-based driving

assistance system which reduces the risk of accidents and enhance the protection of

occupants as well as other road users, and can take the strain off the driver within the

respective system limits.

Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC: Controls the distance to vehicles in front up to a

speed of 210 km/h and if necessary brakes the vehicle with up to 50 per cent of the

maximum braking power.

Active Steering Assist: At speeds up to 210 km/h, Active Steering Assist helps the driver

keep the vehicle in the centre of its lane on straight stretches of road or slight bends.

Active Braking Assist: The emergency braking function can help to avoid or lessen the

consequences of accidents with vehicles in front and pedestrians.

Blind Spot Assist: It can warn the driver of vehicles in the blind spot during a lane

change

Related

comments